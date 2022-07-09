Oliver Wilson shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the Barbasol Championship

In his second round at the Barbasol Championship, Oliver Wilson hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Wilson finished his day tied for 84th at 4 under; Max McGreevy and Matti Schmid are tied for 1st at 16 under; Ricardo Gouveia and Adam Svensson are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Kevin Streelman and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 14 under.

On the 187-yard par-3 second, Wilson hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 3-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Wilson at 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Wilson's 147 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wilson to even-par for the round.

At the par-5 fifth, Wilson chipped in his third shot from 4 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Wilson to 2 under for the round.

At the 451-yard par-4 seventh, Wilson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Wilson to 1 under for the round.

On the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Wilson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wilson to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 10th hole, Wilson had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wilson to 3 under for the round.

After a 270 yard drive on the 573-yard par-5 11th, Wilson chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wilson to 4 under for the round.

On the 209-yard par-3 14th, Wilson's tee shot went 172 yards to the right rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 410-yard par-4 17th hole, Wilson chipped in his fourth from 3 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Wilson at 3 under for the round.