Niklas Norgaard Moller shoots 5-under 67 in round two of the Barbasol Championship

In his second round at the Barbasol Championship, Niklas Norgaard Moller hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Moller finished his day tied for 29th at 9 under; Max McGreevy and Matti Schmid are tied for 1st at 16 under; Ricardo Gouveia and Adam Svensson are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Kevin Streelman and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 14 under.

On the 573-yard par-5 11th hole, Moller reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-inch putt for birdie. This moved Moller to 1 under for the round.

On the 209-yard par-3 14th, Moller's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 15th, Moller had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Moller to 1 under for the round.

At the 191-yard par-3 16th, Moller hit a tee shot 182 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Moller to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Moller's 113 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Moller to 3 under for the round.

On the 461-yard par-4 fourth hole, Moller reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Moller to 4 under for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 fifth hole, Moller reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Moller to 5 under for the round.

After a 320 yard drive on the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Moller chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Moller to 6 under for the round.

On the 205-yard par-3 ninth, Moller's tee shot went 205 yards to the left rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 under for the round.