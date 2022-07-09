Niklas Lemke putts well but delivers a 2-over 74 second round in the Barbasol Championship

Niklas Lemke hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Barbasol Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lemke finished his day tied for 99th at 3 under; Max McGreevy and Matti Schmid are tied for 1st at 16 under; Ricardo Gouveia and Adam Svensson are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Kevin Streelman and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 14 under.

On the 462-yard par-4 third, Niklas Lemke had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Niklas Lemke to 1 over for the round.

On the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Lemke had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lemke to 1 over for the round.

On the 205-yard par-3 ninth, Lemke's tee shot went 202 yards to the left rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Lemke reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-inch putt for birdie. This moved Lemke to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 410-yard par-4 17th hole, Lemke had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lemke to 2 over for the round.