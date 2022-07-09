Nicolai Von Dellingshausen shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Barbasol Championship

In his second round at the Barbasol Championship, Nicolai Von Dellingshausen hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Von Dellingshausen finished his day tied for 124th at 1 under; Max McGreevy and Matti Schmid are tied for 1st at 16 under; Ricardo Gouveia and Adam Svensson are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Kevin Streelman and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 14 under.

On the 543-yard par-5 fifth hole, Von Dellingshausen reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Von Dellingshausen to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Von Dellingshausen's 140 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Von Dellingshausen to 2 under for the round.

On the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Von Dellingshausen had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Von Dellingshausen to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 10th hole, Von Dellingshausen had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Von Dellingshausen to 4 under for the round.

On the 209-yard par-3 14th, Von Dellingshausen's tee shot went 186 yards to the left rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

At the 410-yard par-4 17th, Von Dellingshausen got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Von Dellingshausen to even-par for the round.