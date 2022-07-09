Nathan Petronzio shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Barbasol Championship

Nathan Petronzio hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Petronzio finished his day tied for 99th at 3 under; Max McGreevy and Matti Schmid are tied for 1st at 16 under; Ricardo Gouveia and Adam Svensson are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Kevin Streelman and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 14 under.

On the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Petronzio had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Petronzio to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Petronzio hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 408-yard par-4 12th. This moved Petronzio to 2 over for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 15th, Petronzio had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Petronzio to 1 over for the round.

On the 191-yard par-3 16th, Petronzio's tee shot went 192 yards to the left rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 410-yard par-4 17th hole, Petronzio had a 95 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Petronzio to 1 over for the round.