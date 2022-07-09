  • Nathan Petronzio shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Barbasol Championship

  • In the second round of the 2022 Barbasol Championship, Nathan Petronzio makes a 11-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.
