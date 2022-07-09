Miguel Tabuena shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the Barbasol Championship

In his second round at the Barbasol Championship, Miguel Tabuena hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Tabuena finished his day tied for 84th at 4 under; Max McGreevy and Matti Schmid are tied for 1st at 16 under; Ricardo Gouveia and Adam Svensson are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Kevin Streelman and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 14 under.

On the 567-yard par-5 eighth hole, Tabuena reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-inch putt for birdie. This moved Tabuena to even-par for the round.

After a 273 yard drive on the 573-yard par-5 11th, Tabuena chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Tabuena to 1 under for the round.

After a 272 yard drive on the 516-yard par-5 15th, Tabuena chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Tabuena to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Tabuena's 161 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tabuena to 3 under for the round.