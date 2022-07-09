Michael Thompson shoots 3-over 75 in round two of the Barbasol Championship

In his second round at the Barbasol Championship, Michael Thompson hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Thompson finished his day tied for 142nd at 3 over; Max McGreevy and Matti Schmid are tied for 1st at 16 under; Ricardo Gouveia and Adam Svensson are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Kevin Streelman and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 14 under.

Thompson got a bogey on the 408-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Thompson's 165 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to even-par for the round.

On the 209-yard par-3 14th, Thompson's tee shot went 148 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 49 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Thompson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to even for the round.

On the 191-yard par-3 16th, Thompson's tee shot went 172 yards to the right rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 429-yard par-4 18th, Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 2 over for the round.

Thompson got a bogey on the 392-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Thompson to 3 over for the round.

On the 462-yard par-4 third, Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Thompson to 3 over for the round.

At the 205-yard par-3 ninth, Thompson hit a tee shot 193 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 3 over for the round.