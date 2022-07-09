Michael Lorenzo-Vera shoots 5-under 67 in round two of the Barbasol Championship

Michael Lorenzo-Vera hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Lorenzo-Vera finished his day tied for 84th at 4 under; Max McGreevy and Matti Schmid are tied for 1st at 16 under; Ricardo Gouveia and Adam Svensson are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Kevin Streelman and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 14 under.

At the 443-yard par-4 10th, Lorenzo-Vera got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lorenzo-Vera to 1 over for the round.

On the 573-yard par-5 11th, Lorenzo-Vera had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lorenzo-Vera to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 13th hole, Lorenzo-Vera had a 158 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lorenzo-Vera to 1 under for the round.

After a 280 yard drive on the 516-yard par-5 15th, Lorenzo-Vera chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lorenzo-Vera to 2 under for the round.

On the 191-yard par-3 16th, Lorenzo-Vera's his second shot went 8 yards to the right rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Lorenzo-Vera's 99 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lorenzo-Vera to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Lorenzo-Vera had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lorenzo-Vera to 3 under for the round.

On the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Lorenzo-Vera had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lorenzo-Vera to 4 under for the round.

Lorenzo-Vera missed the green on his first shot on the 205-yard par-3 18th but had a chip in from 6 yards for birdie. This moved Lorenzo-Vera to 5 under for the round.