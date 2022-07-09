Michael Kim shoots 4-under 68 in round two of the Barbasol Championship

In his second round at the Barbasol Championship, Michael Kim hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Kim finished his day tied for 12th at 11 under; Max McGreevy and Matti Schmid are tied for 1st at 16 under; Ricardo Gouveia and Adam Svensson are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Kevin Streelman and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 14 under.

On the 573-yard par-5 11th hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Kim's 153 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

At the 191-yard par-3 16th, Kim hit a tee shot 181 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.

At the 187-yard par-3 second, Kim hit a tee shot 167 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 4 under for the round.

At the 461-yard par-4 fourth, Kim got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 9 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 fifth hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 seventh hole, Kim had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 5 under for the round.

On the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Kim got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Kim to 4 under for the round.