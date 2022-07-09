Michael Gligic delivers a bogey-free 9-under 63 in the second at the Barbasol Championship

Michael Gligic hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Barbasol Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Gligic finished his day tied for 8th at 12 under; Max McGreevy and Matti Schmid are tied for 1st at 16 under; Ricardo Gouveia and Adam Svensson are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Kevin Streelman and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 14 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Michael Gligic had a 98 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Michael Gligic to 4 under for the round.

At the 451-yard par-4 seventh, Gligic reached the green in 2 and rolled a 34-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and put Gligic at 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Gligic's 114 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gligic to 6 under for the round.

On the 573-yard par-5 11th hole, Gligic reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gligic to 7 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 12th hole, Gligic had a 169 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Gligic to 8 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Gligic reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gligic to 9 under for the round.