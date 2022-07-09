Max McGreevy shoots 9-under 63 in round two of the Barbasol Championship

Max McGreevy hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 16 under for the tournament. McGreevy finished his day tied for 1st at 16 under with Matti Schmid; Ricardo Gouveia and Adam Svensson are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Kevin Streelman and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 14 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 392-yard par-4 first hole, McGreevy had a 93 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McGreevy to 1 under for the round.

McGreevy missed the green on his first shot on the 187-yard par-3 second but had a chip in from 4 yards for birdie. This moved McGreevy to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, McGreevy's 143 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McGreevy to 3 under for the round.

After a 288 yard drive on the 543-yard par-5 fifth, McGreevy chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McGreevy to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, McGreevy had a 100 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved McGreevy to 5 under for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 seventh, McGreevy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McGreevy to 4 under for the round.

After a 292 yard drive on the 567-yard par-5 eighth, McGreevy chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McGreevy to 5 under for the round.

On the 573-yard par-5 11th hole, McGreevy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 34-inch putt for birdie. This moved McGreevy to 6 under for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 516-yard par-5 15th, McGreevy chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McGreevy to 7 under for the round.

McGreevy missed the green on his first shot on the 191-yard par-3 16th but had a chip in from 11 yards for birdie. This moved McGreevy to 8 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, McGreevy's 116 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved McGreevy to 9 under for the round.