Matti Schmid delivers a bogey-free 9-under 63 in the second at the Barbasol Championship

Matti Schmid hit 18 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Barbasol Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Schmid finished his day tied for 1st at 16 under with Max McGreevy; Ricardo Gouveia and Adam Svensson are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Kevin Streelman and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 14 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 462-yard par-4 third hole, Matti Schmid had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Matti Schmid to 1 under for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 fifth hole, Schmid reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-inch putt for birdie. This moved Schmid to 2 under for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 seventh hole, Schmid reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schmid to 3 under for the round.

On the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Schmid had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schmid to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Schmid's 147 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schmid to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 13th hole, Schmid had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schmid to 6 under for the round.

Schmid hit his tee at the green on the 209-yard par-3 14th, setting himself up for a long 39-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Schmid to 7 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 15th, Schmid had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Schmid to 8 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Schmid's 135 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schmid to 9 under for the round.