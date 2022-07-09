Matt Harris shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the Barbasol Championship

Matt Harris hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Harris finished his day in 146th at 4 over; Max McGreevy and Matti Schmid are tied for 1st at 16 under; Ricardo Gouveia and Adam Svensson are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Kevin Streelman and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 14 under.

On the 461-yard par-4 fourth, Harris had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Harris to 1 over for the round.

On the 209-yard par-3 14th, Harris's tee shot went 188 yards to the right rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.