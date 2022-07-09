Matt Every shoots 1-under 23 in round two of the Barbasol Championship

In his second round at the Barbasol Championship, Matt Every hit 1 of 6 fairways and 5 of 7 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Every finished his day in 155th at 6 over; Max McGreevy and Matti Schmid are tied for 1st at 16 under; Ricardo Gouveia and Adam Svensson are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Kevin Streelman and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 14 under.

On the 461-yard par-4 fourth hole, Every reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Every to 1 under for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 fifth hole, Every reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-inch putt for birdie. This moved Every to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Every hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 423-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Every to 1 under for the round.