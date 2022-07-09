Martin Trainer shoots 5-under 67 in round two of the Barbasol Championship

Martin Trainer hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Trainer finished his day tied for 84th at 4 under; Max McGreevy and Matti Schmid are tied for 1st at 16 under; Ricardo Gouveia and Adam Svensson are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Kevin Streelman and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 14 under.

After a 333 yard drive on the 392-yard par-4 first, Trainer chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Trainer to 1 under for the round.

On the 187-yard par-3 second, Trainer's tee shot went 170 yards to the right rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

Trainer hit his drive 359 yards getting on the green in 3, and rolled a birdie on the 543-yard par-5 fifth. This moved Trainer to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 eighth, Trainer hit his 214 yard approach to 14 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Trainer to 2 under for the round.

At the 443-yard par-4 10th, Trainer reached the green in 2 and rolled a 38-foot putt for birdie. This put Trainer at 3 under for the round.

On the 408-yard par-4 12th hole, Trainer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Trainer to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Trainer hit an approach shot from 209 yards to 10 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Trainer to 5 under for the round.

On the 410-yard par-4 17th, Trainer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Trainer to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 429-yard par-4 18th hole, Trainer had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Trainer to 5 under for the round.