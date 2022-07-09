Mark Hubbard putts well in round two of the Barbasol Championship

In his second round at the Barbasol Championship, Mark Hubbard hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hubbard finished his day tied for 8th at 12 under; Max McGreevy and Matti Schmid are tied for 1st at 16 under; Ricardo Gouveia and Adam Svensson are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Kevin Streelman and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 14 under.

On the par-4 13th, Mark Hubbard's 169 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mark Hubbard to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 15th, Hubbard's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 392-yard par-4 first hole, Hubbard had a 81 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hubbard to 4 under for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 fifth hole, Hubbard reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to 5 under for the round.

Hubbard got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hubbard to 4 under for the round.

On the 567-yard par-5 eighth hole, Hubbard reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to 5 under for the round.