Marcus Helligkilde putts well in round two of the Barbasol Championship

Marcus Helligkilde hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Barbasol Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Helligkilde finished his day tied for 64th at 5 under; Max McGreevy and Matti Schmid are tied for 1st at 16 under; Ricardo Gouveia and Adam Svensson are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Kevin Streelman and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 14 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 10th hole, Marcus Helligkilde had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Marcus Helligkilde to 1 under for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 13th, Helligkilde had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Helligkilde to even for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Helligkilde reached the green in 3 and sunk a 32-inch putt for birdie. This moved Helligkilde to 1 under for the round.

On the 191-yard par-3 16th, Helligkilde's his second shot went 9 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Helligkilde's 141 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Helligkilde to 1 under for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Helligkilde reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Helligkilde to 2 under for the round.

On the 567-yard par-5 eighth hole, Helligkilde reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Helligkilde to 3 under for the round.