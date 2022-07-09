Marcel Siem shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Barbasol Championship

In his second round at the Barbasol Championship, Marcel Siem hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Siem finished his day tied for 64th at 5 under; Max McGreevy and Matti Schmid are tied for 1st at 16 under; Ricardo Gouveia and Adam Svensson are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Kevin Streelman and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 14 under.

On the 392-yard par-4 first hole, Siem reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Siem to 1 under for the round.

Siem got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Siem to even-par for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 543-yard par-5 fifth, Siem chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Siem to 1 under for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 seventh, Siem had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Siem to even for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Siem's 132 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Siem to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 13th hole, Siem had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Siem to 1 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 15th, Siem had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Siem to 2 under for the round.

On the 410-yard par-4 17th hole, Siem reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Siem to 3 under for the round.

Siem got a bogey on the 429-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Siem to 2 under for the round.