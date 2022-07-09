Marcel Schneider shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the Barbasol Championship

In his second round at the Barbasol Championship, Marcel Schneider hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Schneider finished his day tied for 84th at 4 under; Max McGreevy and Matti Schmid are tied for 1st at 16 under; Ricardo Gouveia and Adam Svensson are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Kevin Streelman and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 14 under.

Schneider got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schneider to 1 over for the round.

On the 573-yard par-5 11th, Schneider had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schneider to even-par for the round.

On the 408-yard par-4 12th hole, Schneider reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schneider to 1 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Schneider reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-inch putt for birdie. This moved Schneider to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Schneider's 73 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schneider to 4 under for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 fifth, Schneider got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Schneider to 3 under for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 seventh, Schneider had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schneider to 2 under for the round.

On the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Schneider had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schneider to 3 under for the round.