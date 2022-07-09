Maclain Huge shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the Barbasol Championship

In his second round at the Barbasol Championship, Maclain Huge hit 6 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Huge finished his day tied for 139th at 1 over; Max McGreevy and Matti Schmid are tied for 1st at 16 under; Ricardo Gouveia and Adam Svensson are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Kevin Streelman and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 14 under.

On the 458-yard par-4 13th hole, Huge reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Huge to 1 under for the round.

After a 267 yard drive on the 516-yard par-5 15th, Huge chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Huge to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Huge's 153 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Huge to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 461-yard par-4 fourth hole, Huge had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Huge to 4 under for the round.