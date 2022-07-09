Lukas Nemecz shoots 4-under 68 in round two of the Barbasol Championship

In his second round at the Barbasol Championship, Lukas Nemecz hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Nemecz finished his day tied for 64th at 5 under; Max McGreevy and Matti Schmid are tied for 1st at 16 under; Ricardo Gouveia and Adam Svensson are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Kevin Streelman and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 14 under.

On the par-4 first, Nemecz's 88 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Nemecz to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 543-yard par-5 fifth hole, Nemecz hit an approach shot from 226 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Nemecz to 2 under for the round.

At the 451-yard par-4 seventh, Nemecz got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Nemecz to 1 under for the round.

On the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Nemecz had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Nemecz to 2 under for the round.

At the 205-yard par-3 ninth, Nemecz hit a tee shot 196 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Nemecz to 3 under for the round.

On the 573-yard par-5 11th hole, Nemecz reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Nemecz to 4 under for the round.

After a 293 yard drive on the 516-yard par-5 15th, Nemecz chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Nemecz to 5 under for the round.

At the 191-yard par-3 16th, Nemecz hit a tee shot 182 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Nemecz to 6 under for the round.

Nemecz got a double bogey on the 410-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Nemecz to 4 under for the round.