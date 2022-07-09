Lucas Bjerregaard putts himself to a 6-under 66 in second round of the Barbasol Championship

In his second round at the Barbasol Championship, Lucas Bjerregaard hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Bjerregaard finished his day tied for 38th at 8 under; Max McGreevy and Matti Schmid are tied for 1st at 16 under; Ricardo Gouveia and Adam Svensson are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Kevin Streelman and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 14 under.

On the par-4 10th, Lucas Bjerregaard's 134 yard approach to 0 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lucas Bjerregaard to 1 under for the round.

On the 573-yard par-5 11th, Bjerregaard had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bjerregaard to 2 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 15th, Bjerregaard had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bjerregaard to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 seventh hole, Bjerregaard chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Bjerregaard to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 567-yard par-5 eighth hole, Bjerregaard hit an approach shot from 233 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Bjerregaard to 6 under for the round.