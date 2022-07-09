Lee Hodges comes back from a rocky start in round two of the Barbasol Championship

Lee Hodges hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Barbasol Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Hodges finished his day tied for 110th at 2 under; Max McGreevy and Matti Schmid are tied for 1st at 16 under; Ricardo Gouveia and Adam Svensson are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Kevin Streelman and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 14 under.

On the 187-yard par-3 second, Lee Hodges's tee shot went 156 yards to the fringe and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Hodges chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hodges to even for the round.

After a tee shot at the 205-yard par-3 ninth green, Hodges suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hodges at 1 over for the round.

On the 573-yard par-5 11th, Hodges had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hodges to even-par for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Hodges reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hodges to 1 under for the round.