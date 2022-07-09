Kramer Hickok delivers a bogey-free 6-under 66 in the second at the Barbasol Championship

In his second round at the Barbasol Championship, Kramer Hickok hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Hickok finished his day tied for 12th at 11 under; Max McGreevy and Matti Schmid are tied for 1st at 16 under; Ricardo Gouveia and Adam Svensson are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Kevin Streelman and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 14 under.

On the 573-yard par-5 11th, Kramer Hickok reached the green in 2 and sunk a 38-foot putt for eagle. This put Kramer Hickok at 2 under for the round.

At the 429-yard par-4 18th, Hickok reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Hickok at 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Hickok's 160 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hickok to 5 under for the round.

Hickok hit his tee at the green on the 205-yard par-3 ninth, setting himself up for a long 59-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Hickok to 6 under for the round.