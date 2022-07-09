Kevin Tway shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the Barbasol Championship

In his second round at the Barbasol Championship, Kevin Tway hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Tway finished his day tied for 51st at 6 under; Max McGreevy and Matti Schmid are tied for 1st at 16 under; Ricardo Gouveia and Adam Svensson are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Kevin Streelman and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 14 under.

On the par-4 first, Tway's 83 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tway to 1 under for the round.

Tway got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tway to even-par for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 516-yard par-5 15th, Tway chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Tway to 1 under for the round.

Tway his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Tway to even for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 410-yard par-4 17th hole, Tway had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tway to 1 under for the round.