Kevin Streelman shoots 8-under 64 in round two of the Barbasol Championship

In his second round at the Barbasol Championship, Kevin Streelman hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Streelman finished his day tied for 5th at 14 under with Trey Mullinax; Max McGreevy and Matti Schmid are tied for 1st at 16 under; and Ricardo Gouveia and Adam Svensson are tied for 3rd at 15 under.

On the par-4 first, Streelman's 103 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.

On the 187-yard par-3 second, Streelman's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 seventh hole, Streelman had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.

At the par-5 eighth, Streelman chipped in his third shot from 14 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Streelman to 3 under for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 573-yard par-5 11th, Streelman chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Streelman's 147 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Streelman hit an approach shot from 218 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Streelman to 7 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 410-yard par-4 17th hole, Streelman had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Streelman to 8 under for the round.