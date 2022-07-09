Strong putting brings Kevin Stadler an even-par round two of the Barbasol Championship

Kevin Stadler hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Barbasol Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Stadler finished his day tied for 110th at 2 under; Max McGreevy and Matti Schmid are tied for 1st at 16 under; Ricardo Gouveia and Adam Svensson are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Kevin Streelman and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 14 under.

On the 543-yard par-5 fifth, Kevin Stadler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kevin Stadler to 1 under for the round.

On the 205-yard par-3 ninth, Stadler's his second shot went 40 yards to the left rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 443-yard par-4 10th hole, Stadler had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stadler to 1 over for the round.

On the 408-yard par-4 12th hole, Stadler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stadler to even for the round.

After a 271 yard drive on the 516-yard par-5 15th, Stadler chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stadler to 1 under for the round.

On the 191-yard par-3 16th, Stadler's his second shot went 27 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.