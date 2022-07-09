Kevin Chappell shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Barbasol Championship

In his second round at the Barbasol Championship, Kevin Chappell hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Chappell finished his day tied for 64th at 5 under; Max McGreevy and Matti Schmid are tied for 1st at 16 under; Ricardo Gouveia and Adam Svensson are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Kevin Streelman and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 14 under.

On the 573-yard par-5 11th, Chappell reached the green in 2 and sunk a 40-foot putt for eagle. This put Chappell at 2 under for the round.

Chappell got a bogey on the 410-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Chappell to 1 under for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 fifth, Chappell got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Chappell to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Chappell's 141 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Chappell to 1 under for the round.

On the 567-yard par-5 eighth hole, Chappell reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-inch putt for birdie. This moved Chappell to 2 under for the round.