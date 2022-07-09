Kelly Kraft shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the Barbasol Championship

In his second round at the Barbasol Championship, Kelly Kraft hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Kraft finished his day tied for 142nd at 3 over; Max McGreevy and Matti Schmid are tied for 1st at 16 under; Ricardo Gouveia and Adam Svensson are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Kevin Streelman and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 14 under.

Kraft got a bogey on the 408-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kraft to 1 over for the round.

At the 461-yard par-4 fourth, Kraft got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kraft to 2 over for the round.