Justin Walters shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the Barbasol Championship

In his second round at the Barbasol Championship, Justin Walters hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Walters finished his day tied for 42nd at 7 under; Max McGreevy and Matti Schmid are tied for 1st at 16 under; Ricardo Gouveia and Adam Svensson are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Kevin Streelman and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 14 under.

On the 573-yard par-5 11th, Walters had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Walters to 1 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 15th, Walters had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Walters to 2 under for the round.

On the 187-yard par-3 second, Walters's tee shot went 168 yards to the right rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 461-yard par-4 fourth hole, Walters reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Walters to 2 under for the round.

Walters got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Walters to 1 under for the round.