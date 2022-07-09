Justin Lower rebounds from poor front in second round of the Barbasol Championship

In his second round at the Barbasol Championship, Justin Lower hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Lower finished his day tied for 64th at 5 under; Max McGreevy and Matti Schmid are tied for 1st at 16 under; Ricardo Gouveia and Adam Svensson are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Kevin Streelman and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 14 under.

On his tee stroke on the 443-yard par-4 10th, Justin Lower went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his double bogey. He hit his fifth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Justin Lower to 2 over for the round.

On the 573-yard par-5 11th, Lower had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lower to 1 over for the round.

Lower got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lower to 2 over for the round.

After a 283 yard drive on the 543-yard par-5 fifth, Lower chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lower to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Lower's 122 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lower to even-par for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 seventh hole, Lower reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Lower to 1 under for the round.

After a 292 yard drive on the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Lower chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Lower to 2 under for the round.