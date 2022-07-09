Julien Brun putts well in round two of the Barbasol Championship

In his second round at the Barbasol Championship, Julien Brun hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Brun finished his day tied for 20th at 10 under; Max McGreevy and Matti Schmid are tied for 1st at 16 under; Ricardo Gouveia and Adam Svensson are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Kevin Streelman and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 14 under.

On the 573-yard par-5 11th, Julien Brun had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Julien Brun to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Brun's 157 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Brun to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 fifth, Brun's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Brun to 4 under for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 seventh hole, Brun reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brun to 5 under for the round.