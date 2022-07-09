Julian Suri putts well in round two of the Barbasol Championship

Julian Suri hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Barbasol Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Suri finished his day tied for 110th at 2 under; Max McGreevy and Matti Schmid are tied for 1st at 16 under; Ricardo Gouveia and Adam Svensson are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Kevin Streelman and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 14 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 462-yard par-4 third hole, Julian Suri had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Julian Suri to 1 under for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 fifth hole, Suri reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-inch putt for birdie. This moved Suri to 2 under for the round.

On the 205-yard par-3 ninth, Suri's tee shot went 193 yards to the right rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

On the 443-yard par-4 10th hole, Suri reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Suri to 4 under for the round.

At the 209-yard par-3 14th, Suri hit a tee shot 188 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Suri to 5 under for the round.