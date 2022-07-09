Joshua Creel shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the Barbasol Championship

In his second round at the Barbasol Championship, Joshua Creel hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Creel finished his day tied for 84th at 4 under; Max McGreevy and Matti Schmid are tied for 1st at 16 under; Ricardo Gouveia and Adam Svensson are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Kevin Streelman and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 14 under.

On the par-4 first, Creel's 89 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Creel to 1 under for the round.

Creel got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Creel to 1 over for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 fifth, Creel had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Creel to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Creel had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Creel to 1 under for the round.

On the 567-yard par-5 eighth hole, Creel reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Creel to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Creel's 164 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Creel to 3 under for the round.

On the 408-yard par-4 12th, Creel had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Creel to 2 under for the round.

Creel got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Creel to 1 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Creel reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Creel to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 410-yard par-4 17th hole, Creel had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Creel to 3 under for the round.