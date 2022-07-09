-
Josh Teater shoots 4-under 68 in round two of the Barbasol Championship
July 09, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Interviews
Josh Teater on playing close to home before Barbasol
Prior to the 2022 Barbasol Championship, Kentucky native Josh Teater speaks about the importance of playing in front of a hometown crowd and inspiring youth golfers from Lexington, Kentucky, where Teater currently resides.
Josh Teater hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Teater finished his day tied for 38th at 8 under; Max McGreevy and Matti Schmid are tied for 1st at 16 under; Ricardo Gouveia and Adam Svensson are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Kevin Streelman and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 14 under.
On the 462-yard par-4 third, Teater had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Teater to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to right rough on the par-5 fifth, Teater hit his 212 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Teater to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Teater had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Teater to 1 under for the round.
Teater got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Teater to even-par for the round.
On the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Teater had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Teater to 1 under for the round.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th, Teater had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Teater to 4 under for the round.
