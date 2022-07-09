Josh Teater shoots 4-under 68 in round two of the Barbasol Championship

Josh Teater hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Teater finished his day tied for 38th at 8 under; Max McGreevy and Matti Schmid are tied for 1st at 16 under; Ricardo Gouveia and Adam Svensson are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Kevin Streelman and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 14 under.

On the 462-yard par-4 third, Teater had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Teater to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 fifth, Teater hit his 212 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Teater to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Teater had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Teater to 1 under for the round.

Teater got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Teater to even-par for the round.

On the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Teater had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Teater to 1 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 15th, Teater had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Teater to 4 under for the round.