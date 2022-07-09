Josh Geary shoots 5-under 67 in round two of the Barbasol Championship

Josh Geary hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Geary finished his day tied for 51st at 6 under; Max McGreevy and Matti Schmid are tied for 1st at 16 under; Ricardo Gouveia and Adam Svensson are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Kevin Streelman and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 14 under.

Geary missed the green on his first shot on the 187-yard par-3 second but had a chip in from 8 yards for birdie. This moved Geary to 1 under for the round.

On the 462-yard par-4 third, Geary had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Geary to even for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 543-yard par-5 fifth hole, Geary hit an approach shot from 108 yards to 2 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Geary to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 eighth, Geary's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Geary to 3 under for the round.

On the 205-yard par-3 ninth, Geary's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 152 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 10th hole, Geary had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Geary to 2 under for the round.

At the 573-yard par-5 11th, Geary got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 4 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Geary to 2 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Geary reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Geary to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Geary's 90 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Geary to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 429-yard par-4 18th hole, Geary had a 89 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Geary to 5 under for the round.