Jonathan Byrd shoots 5-under 67 in round two of the Barbasol Championship

Jonathan Byrd hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Byrd finished his day tied for 20th at 10 under; Max McGreevy and Matti Schmid are tied for 1st at 16 under; Ricardo Gouveia and Adam Svensson are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Kevin Streelman and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 14 under.

On the 462-yard par-4 third hole, Byrd reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Byrd to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 461-yard par-4 fourth hole, Byrd chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Byrd to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Byrd had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Byrd to 3 under for the round.

After a 313 yard drive on the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Byrd chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Byrd to 4 under for the round.

At the 205-yard par-3 ninth, Byrd hit a tee shot 199 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Byrd to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Byrd's 155 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Byrd to 6 under for the round.

On the 573-yard par-5 11th, Byrd had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Byrd to 7 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Byrd reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Byrd to 8 under for the round.

At the 191-yard par-3 16th, Byrd got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 4 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Byrd to 6 under for the round.