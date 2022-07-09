Jonas Blixt shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the Barbasol Championship

In his second round at the Barbasol Championship, Jonas Blixt hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Blixt finished his day tied for 139th at 1 over; Max McGreevy and Matti Schmid are tied for 1st at 16 under; Ricardo Gouveia and Adam Svensson are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Kevin Streelman and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 14 under.

At the 187-yard par-3 second, Blixt hit a tee shot 165 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Blixt to 1 under for the round.

Blixt got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Blixt to even-par for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 fifth, Blixt got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Blixt to 1 over for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 seventh hole, Blixt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Blixt to even for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Blixt chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Blixt to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 15th, Blixt's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Blixt to 2 under for the round.

Blixt's tee shot went 324 yards to the native area, his second shot went 115 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 429-yard par-4 18th. This moved Blixt to 1 under for the round.