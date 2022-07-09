John Merrick shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the Barbasol Championship

John Merrick hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Merrick finished his day tied for 64th at 5 under; Max McGreevy and Matti Schmid are tied for 1st at 16 under; Ricardo Gouveia and Adam Svensson are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Kevin Streelman and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 14 under.

At the 462-yard par-4 third, Merrick got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Merrick to 1 over for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 fifth hole, Merrick reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Merrick to even for the round.

At the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Merrick got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Merrick to 1 over for the round.

On the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Merrick had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Merrick to even-par for the round.

On the 443-yard par-4 10th, Merrick had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Merrick to 1 over for the round.

After a 278 yard drive on the 573-yard par-5 11th, Merrick chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Merrick to even for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 13th hole, Merrick reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Merrick to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 191-yard par-3 16th, Merrick missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Merrick to 1 under for the round.

At the 410-yard par-4 17th, Merrick reached the green in 2 and rolled a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put Merrick at 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 429-yard par-4 18th hole, Merrick had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Merrick to 3 under for the round.