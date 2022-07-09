John Huh shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Barbasol Championship

John Huh hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Huh finished his day tied for 84th at 4 under; Max McGreevy and Matti Schmid are tied for 1st at 16 under; Ricardo Gouveia and Adam Svensson are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Kevin Streelman and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 14 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 10th hole, Huh had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Huh to 1 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 15th, Huh reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put Huh at 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 191-yard par-3 16th, Huh missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Huh to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Huh's 117 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Huh to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 461-yard par-4 fourth hole, Huh had a 169 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Huh to 1 under for the round.

On the 567-yard par-5 eighth hole, Huh reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-inch putt for birdie. This moved Huh to 2 under for the round.