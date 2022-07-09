Joel Stalter rebounds from poor front in second round of the Barbasol Championship

In his second round at the Barbasol Championship, Joel Stalter hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Stalter finished his day tied for 124th at 1 under; Max McGreevy and Matti Schmid are tied for 1st at 16 under; Ricardo Gouveia and Adam Svensson are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Kevin Streelman and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 14 under.

At the par-5 11th, Joel Stalter chipped in his fourth shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Joel Stalter to 1 under for the round.

Stalter got a bogey on the 408-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stalter to even-par for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 13th, Stalter had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stalter to 1 over for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Stalter reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stalter to even for the round.

Stalter got a bogey on the 410-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stalter to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 first, Stalter's 80 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stalter to even-par for the round.

On the 187-yard par-3 second, Stalter's his second shot went 8 yards to the right rough and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 461-yard par-4 fourth hole, Stalter reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stalter to even for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 fifth, Stalter had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Stalter to 1 under for the round.