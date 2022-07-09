Joel Sjöholm shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the Barbasol Championship

In his second round at the Barbasol Championship, Joel Sjöholm hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Sjöholm finished his day tied for 99th at 3 under; Max McGreevy and Matti Schmid are tied for 1st at 16 under; Ricardo Gouveia and Adam Svensson are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Kevin Streelman and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 14 under.

After a 298 yard drive on the 573-yard par-5 11th, Sjöholm chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Sjöholm to 1 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Sjöholm reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sjöholm to 2 under for the round.

Sjöholm got a bogey on the 410-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Sjöholm to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Sjöholm's 129 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sjöholm to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 392-yard par-4 first hole, Sjöholm had a 85 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sjöholm to 3 under for the round.

At the par-5 14th, Sjöholm chipped in his fifth from 4 yards, carding a par. This kept Sjöholm at 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Sjöholm's 157 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sjöholm to 4 under for the round.

On the 567-yard par-5 eighth hole, Sjöholm reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sjöholm to 3 under for the round.

Sjöholm had a fantastic chip-in on the 205-yard par-3 ninth. His tee shot went 198 yards to the left rough and his second shot went 5 yards to the left intermediate rough where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 3 under for the round.