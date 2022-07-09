Jim Knous shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Barbasol Championship

Jim Knous hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Knous finished his day tied for 64th at 5 under; Max McGreevy and Matti Schmid are tied for 1st at 16 under; Ricardo Gouveia and Adam Svensson are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Kevin Streelman and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 14 under.

On the 461-yard par-4 fourth hole, Knous reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knous to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 443-yard par-4 10th hole, Knous had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Knous to 2 under for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 13th, Knous had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knous to 1 under for the round.

At the 209-yard par-3 14th, Knous hit a tee shot 189 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knous to 2 under for the round.