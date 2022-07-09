Jim Herman shoots 7-under 65 in round two of the Barbasol Championship

Jim Herman hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Herman finished his day tied for 42nd at 7 under; Max McGreevy and Matti Schmid are tied for 1st at 16 under; Ricardo Gouveia and Adam Svensson are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Kevin Streelman and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 14 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 392-yard par-4 first hole, Herman had a 81 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Herman to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 462-yard par-4 third hole, Herman chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Herman to 2 under for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 fifth hole, Herman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Herman to 3 under for the round.

At the par-5 eighth, Herman chipped in his third shot from 7 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Herman to 5 under for the round.

On the 408-yard par-4 12th hole, Herman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Herman to 6 under for the round.

On the par-5 15th, Herman's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Herman to 7 under for the round.

On the 191-yard par-3 16th, Herman's his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Herman's 136 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Herman to 7 under for the round.