Jason Dufner shoots 5-under 67 in round two of the Barbasol Championship

Jason Dufner hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Dufner finished his day tied for 20th at 10 under; Max McGreevy and Matti Schmid are tied for 1st at 16 under; Ricardo Gouveia and Adam Svensson are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Kevin Streelman and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 14 under.

At the 187-yard par-3 second, Dufner hit a tee shot 167 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dufner to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Dufner had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dufner to 2 under for the round.

On the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Dufner had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Dufner to 3 under for the round.

On the 573-yard par-5 11th hole, Dufner reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dufner to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Dufner's 156 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dufner to 5 under for the round.

After a 273 yard drive on the 516-yard par-5 15th, Dufner chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Dufner to 6 under for the round.

On the 410-yard par-4 17th, Dufner had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dufner to 5 under for the round.