Jason Bohn shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the Barbasol Championship

Jason Bohn hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Bohn finished his day tied for 84th at 4 under; Max McGreevy and Matti Schmid are tied for 1st at 16 under; Ricardo Gouveia and Adam Svensson are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Kevin Streelman and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 14 under.

On the 462-yard par-4 third, Bohn had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Bohn to 1 over for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Bohn reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bohn to even for the round.

At the 443-yard par-4 10th, Bohn reached the green in 2 and rolled a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put Bohn at 1 under for the round.

At the 209-yard par-3 14th, Bohn hit a tee shot 189 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bohn to 2 under for the round.

At the 191-yard par-3 16th, Bohn hit a tee shot 177 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bohn to 3 under for the round.