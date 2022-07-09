Jared Wolfe shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Barbasol Championship

In his second round at the Barbasol Championship, Jared Wolfe hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Wolfe finished his day tied for 84th at 4 under; Max McGreevy and Matti Schmid are tied for 1st at 16 under; Ricardo Gouveia and Adam Svensson are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Kevin Streelman and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 14 under.

On the 516-yard par-5 15th, Wolfe had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wolfe to 1 under for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 462-yard par-4 third, Wolfe chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Wolfe to even-par for the round.

On the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Wolfe had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wolfe to even for the round.

On the 205-yard par-3 ninth, Wolfe's tee shot went 211 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 11 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.