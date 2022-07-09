James Hahn shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the Barbasol Championship

James Hahn hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Barbasol Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Hahn finished his day tied for 64th at 5 under; Max McGreevy and Matti Schmid are tied for 1st at 16 under; Ricardo Gouveia and Adam Svensson are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Kevin Streelman and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 14 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 408-yard par-4 12th hole, Hahn had a 87 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Hahn to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Hahn's 159 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hahn to even for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Hahn reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hahn to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 410-yard par-4 17th hole, Hahn had a 93 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hahn to 2 under for the round.

At the 187-yard par-3 second, Hahn hit a tee shot 167 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hahn to 3 under for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 fifth, Hahn had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hahn to 4 under for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 seventh, Hahn had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hahn to 2 under for the round.

On the 567-yard par-5 eighth hole, Hahn reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hahn to 3 under for the round.