Jacob Bridgeman putts well in round two of the Barbasol Championship

Jacob Bridgeman hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Barbasol Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Bridgeman finished his day tied for 42nd at 7 under; Max McGreevy and Matti Schmid are tied for 1st at 16 under; Ricardo Gouveia and Adam Svensson are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Kevin Streelman and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 14 under.

After a 321 yard drive on the 392-yard par-4 first, Jacob Bridgeman chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Jacob Bridgeman to 1 under for the round.

At the par-5 fifth, Bridgeman chipped in his fourth shot from 18 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Bridgeman to 2 under for the round.

On the 567-yard par-5 eighth, Bridgeman had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Bridgeman to 2 under for the round.

On the 408-yard par-4 12th, Bridgeman had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Bridgeman to 1 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-5 15th, Bridgeman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bridgeman to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 410-yard par-4 17th hole, Bridgeman had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bridgeman to 3 under for the round.