J.J. Henry delivers a bogey-free 6-under 66 in the second at the Barbasol Championship
July 09, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
J.J. Henry hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Barbasol Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Henry finished his day tied for 51st at 6 under; Max McGreevy and Matti Schmid are tied for 1st at 16 under; Ricardo Gouveia and Adam Svensson are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Kevin Streelman and Trey Mullinax are tied for 5th at 14 under.
On the 573-yard par-5 11th hole, J.J. Henry reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved J.J. Henry to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 12th hole, Henry had a 174 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Henry to 2 under for the round.
On the 516-yard par-5 15th hole, Henry reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Henry to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Henry's 147 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Henry to 4 under for the round.
At the 187-yard par-3 second, Henry hit a tee shot 157 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Henry to 5 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 567-yard par-5 eighth hole, Henry hit an approach shot from 253 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Henry to 6 under for the round.
